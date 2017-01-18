The Jackson County wrestling team earned a fourth-place medal at the state duals in a tournament that will be remembered for perhaps the closest loss the program has ever endured.
The Panthers fell 34-33 to eventual state champion Bremen on Friday after nine criteria were used to break a 33-33 tie. Jackson County went on to lose to Sonoraville 33-31 in the consolation finals on Saturday.
“I’m proud of our Bremen match,” coach Jason Powers said. “The Bremen match, I felt like that’s possibly the best match we’ve wrestled ever, top to bottom.”
After the first eight criteria yielded no winner, the Bremen match was decided on first-points scored.
“It’s one of those deals that you can look at it 10 million ways, and find one point here, one point there,” Powers said. “I’m proud of our kids in how they wrestled in that match. I’m proud of how they wrestled overall. It’s a great team. I’m just happy to be a part of it, and I’m happy to be part of the journey.”
Jackson County reached the semifinals against Bremen with a 59-12 opening-round win over Pierce County on Friday.
After falling to Bremen, the Panthers beat McNair 55-13 Saturday morning in the consolation semifinals to setup the consolation finals pairing with Sonoraville. That match came down to the final weight class.
“We missed it just a little bit,” Powers said of the loss to Sonoraville. “We weren’t clicking on all our cylinders right there.”
Powers, however, was proud that his team earned a medal at the tournament.
“Yeah, we did want to win the thing,” he said. “I think we had a shot. We gave Bremen everything we had, and like I said, I think that’s probably the best match we’ve ever wrestled.”
The Panthers will look to finish the season out strong in the traditional area, sectional and state tournaments.
“Now we’ve got to figure out how to finish strong,” he said. “We’ve got an important two weeks coming in front of us, and that’s going to be the focus at this point.”
