Boys & Girls Club to apply for grant

Thursday, January 19. 2017
The Barrow County School District in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Winder-Barrow County will be applying for Georgia Department of Education Fiscal Year 2018- 21st Century Community Learning Center grant funds.
The application will be submitted Jan. 25, and questions concerning this application should be submitted to: Derek Hutchens – Derek@winderbarrowbgc.com
