3 Barrow County convenience stores busted in illegal gambling investigation

BarrowJournal
Friday, January 20. 2017
Three Barrow County gas stations have been busted for illegal gambling and temporarily barred from any lottery sales.

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office conducted search warrants Thursday at the BP gas station at 1132 Atlanta Highway NW in Auburn, the Shell station at 10 Patrick Mill Road SW in Winder and the Marathon station at 669 Atlanta Highway SE in Winder as part of an illegal gambling investigation.

The stores were paying out cash for the gaming machines located on the premises. The investigation led to the seizure of currency in excess of $100,000 total from the three stores, according to a news release.

The short-term investigation revealed the stores were paying cash money to people using the gaming machines which is a violation of Georgia law. The machines were immediately disabled and will be removed promptly, the release said. The stores have also been temporarily barred from the sales of any lottery and any scratch off style lottery tickets.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Georgia Lottery Corporation. The investigation is still active and further information will be released at a later date.
