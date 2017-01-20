Elizabeth Stephenson (01-20-17)

COMMERCE - Elizabeth B. Stephenson, 89, died Friday, January 20, 2017, at Abundant Living.
Ms. Stephenson was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Henry Gilbert and Clara Beard Baxter. She was a member of Rogers Baptist Church and an active member of the Golden Heirs. She was a retired lunchroom manager of Danielsville Elementary School. Ms. Stephenson was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Pamela Stephenson; sister, Hazel Minish; and brothers, Elridge “Duck” Baxter and Mickey Baxter.
Survivors include sons, Myron Stephenson (Elaine), Hull, and Terry Stephenson (Judy), Commerce; daughter, Elaine Blalock, Nicholson; sister, Diane Chandler, Commerce; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dennis and Deborah Wester of Abundant Living, the caregivers and Hospice Advantage.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 22, at Rogers Baptist Church with the Rev. Dennis Wester officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Jacob Stephenson, Caleb Stephenson, Andy Blalock, Steve Blalock, Rich Blalock and Eli Blalock will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, January 21, from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rogers Baptist Church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
