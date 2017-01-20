‘Rick’ Murphy (01-23-17)

HOSCHTON - Richard "Rick" Anthony Murphy, 60, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Rick was born February 26, 1956, in Gainesville, the son of the late Perry Lamar Murphy, Sr. He was the Chief of Police for Hoschton Police Department for 10 plus years and was the Recreational Director in Hoschton. He also worked for Mayfield Dairy and with the Jackson County Coroner's Office. Rick loved all sports, as he was a Georgia Association Official for 30 plus years; a great coach with Jefferson Legion Baseball and he organized and ran one pitch softball tournaments in Jackson County. He loved watching his grandchildren play ball and was a die-hard Georgia Bulldog Fan. Mr. Rick was a member of First Baptist Church of Hoschton.
Survivors include his mother, Geraldine Moore Murphy; son Tylor Anthony Murphy and wife Nicole, Jefferson; daughters, Tiffani Murphy Oliver and husband Rusty, Flowery Branch, and Danielle Liles, Orlando, Fla.; brother, Perry Lamar Murphy, Jr., Hoschton; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 23, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Rickey Thrasher officiating. Interment will follow at the Hoschton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, January 22, at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
