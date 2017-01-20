Geraldine Lee (01-18-17)

HOSCHTON - Geraldine Adams Lee, 84, entered into rest Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Mrs. Lee was born in Jackson County, the daughter of the late Joseph Downey Adams and Estee Carithers Adams. She and was a retired nurse. Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Homer A. Leel; son, Perry Lee; and a sister, Becky Hewell.
Survivors include two sons, Sammy Lee and his wife Deborah, Athens, Timothy Lee and his wife Sandi, Hoschton; a daughter, Angela Gilliland and her husband Jim, Hoschton; and daughter-in -aw, Jaque Lee, Monroe; a sister Connie Grizzle, Gainesville, six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 21, at Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson with the Rev. Ronnie Grizzle officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearer will be Sam Phillips, Jesse Mace, Mike Grizzle, Sammy Lee and Tyler Dean Benton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 to 1:45 p.m.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
