Johnny Swain (01-18-17)

Johnny Cecil Swain, 68, entered into rest Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Mr. Swain was born in Commerce, the son of the late Everett John Swain and Bessie Irene Williamson Swain. He was a member of Jefferson Church and was retired from Shoffner Industries. Mr. Swain was preceded in death by a brother, Lewis Swain; and a sister, Ruby Standridge.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Faye Strickland Swain, Jefferson; a son, Lee Swain, Jefferson; daughter, Tonya Swain Harris and her husband Jeff, Jefferson; five sisters, Jennie Hardman, Commerce, Vivian Gray and her husband Felton, Carnesville, Stella Hooper and her husband Gene, Commerce, Leilia Price and her husband Dewitt, Commerce, Linda Shelby, Elberton; and a brother, Ralph Swain and his wife Hazel, Ila; and two grandchildren, Dakota and Walker Harris.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 21, from the Jefferson Church with the Revs. Nick Dalton and Bobby Ivester officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Tim Strickland, Dennis Strickland, Jonathan Strickland, Ryan Ginn, David Pirkle and Clarence Crenshaw. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, January 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jefferson Church, 267 Mahaffey Street, Jefferson, Georgia 30549, or to the American Cancer Society, 105 West Park Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
