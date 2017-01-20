Mark Pentecost (01-16-17)

ATHENS - Mark Pentecost, 64, died Monday, January 16, 2017, in Athens, surrounded by his family.
The cause of death was ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. During two years of illness he demonstrated amazing courage, graciousness, and generosity of spirit, for caregivers, family and friends.
A native of Atlanta, Mark spent his early life as a scholar of philosophy and literature, graduating college in 1977 and going on to obtain multiple advanced degrees. In 1974, he met the love of his life and wife of 33 years, Jane Howell of Atlanta. The birth of their first child, Owen Pentecost, in 1989, charged Mark’s view of life with new meaning and purpose. Disenchanted with an academic career, he retrained at the University of Georgia and became a psychotherapist. He worked for many years at Family Counseling Services in Athens.
Mark continued to be an avid reader and sustained an astonishing mental archive of authors and ideas. A conversation with Mark was always an opportunity to gain new perspectives on a wide range of subjects, especially psychology, philosophy, culture and social issues. He was a devoted and engaged listener, both to people and to music. An extremely thoughtful communicator, he will be remembered for his wisdom, his enduring humor and his kindness. Most of all he loved his family.
Some months before he died, Mark provided us a characteristically modest and concise summary of his life:
“He was funny.
He was kind.
He gave help to some,
He received help from more.
He loved his family.
A good enough life
to be grateful for,
more abundant
than all the words.”
Mark was preceded in death by his sister, Laura Pentecost Safran; and his father, Dr. Mark Pentecost, Jr., both of Atlanta.
Survivors include his wife, Dr. Jane Howell, Athens; sons, Owen Pentecost and Thomas Pentecost, Athens; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Shiffler, Athens; his mother, Mrs. Mark Pentecost, Jr., Atlanta; sisters, Martha Pentecost, Durham, N.C. and Claire Pentecost, Chicago, Ill.; sister-in-law, Joanna Warrens; brothers-in-law, Wade Warrens and Eric Safran; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at the Day Chapel of the Georgia State Botanical Garden on Sunday, February 12, at 1 p.m. The service will be casual and will include an “open-mic” for contributing memories of Mark.
In lieu of flowers, Mark requested that donations be made to Extra Special People, Inc. http://extraspecialpeople.com/invest-in-us/
Bridges Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.bridgesfuneral.com
