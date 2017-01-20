Jefferson won’t host state track meet this spring

For the first time since 1971, there will be no state track competition in Jefferson.
Due to a potential construction conflict to expand Memorial Stadium, Jefferson has informed the GHSA that it will no longer be able to host boys’ and girls’ state track completion for Class A private, Class 4A and Class 7A as originally scheduled for May 11-13.
Jefferson is expanding the stadium after being forced to give up a state semifinals home football game against Thomson due to inadequate seating capacity.
Jefferson superintendent John Jackson informed the GHSA of the decision via a letter on Friday.
“Due to impending construction, the Jefferson Memorial Stadium will be unable to host a portion of the State Track Meet scheduled for the spring of 2017,” Jackson wrote. “Approximately $750,000.00 will be involved in seating expansion so as not to be forced to give up a state playoff game, as was the situation this past season.”
Changes were coming anyway to the structure of the state track and field meet.
Jefferson had hosted the boys’ all-classification state track meet every year since 1972, but the GHSA announced last year that multiple sites would host different classifications.
