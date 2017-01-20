Madison County bounced back from a tough road loss Friday night, winning a thriller at home Tuesday on a buzzer-beating shot to take down North Oconee, 55-53.
Trevon Daniel nailed a three-pointer as time expired to give the Raiders the win. Madison County improved to 12-6 overall and 3-1 in Region 8-AAAA action.
The Raiders had a 13-point lead late in the third quarter, but the visiting Titans went on a 13-0 run and led 49-44 with just 1:22 to go in the game. The Raiders then started to foul and put North Oconee on the line, pulling back and taking the lead when Tay Howard, who finished with 10 points on the night, hit a buck with 25 seconds to go. North Oconee then scored with seven seconds to pull ahead 53-52.
Raider coach Tim Drake called a timeout with the Raiders in possession with the ball at half court with just 2.7 seconds left. He drew up a play to get Daniel the ball. And the senior, who led the Raiders with 19 points, nailed the game-winning shot.
“It was a huge character win for the guys after the Oconee loss,” said Drake.
The guys lost 53-44 loss at Oconee County Friday.
The Warriors slowed down the game, with the teams combining for just 32 first-half points. Madison County led 17-15 at intermission. But Oconee, with its raucous student section cheering on the team, pulled ahead 33-31 after three periods and outscored Madison County 20-13 in the final quarter.
The Raiders dropped to 11-6 overall and 2-1 in Region 8-AAAA. The loss came after a 68-62 road win over Stephens County. Oconee County improved to 9-6, 1-1.
Daniel led the Raiders with 22 points, four rebounds and two assists. He his five three-pointers. Golston Gillespie scored 11 points on four-of-six shooting, with five rebounds.
The Raiders will travel to St. Pius at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24. A home game with St. Pius that was postponed due to inclement weather will be made up Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Raiders rebound from Friday loss; Daniel hits game-winning shot
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry