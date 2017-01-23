A public forum is planned to discuss a downtown Braselton "walkability" study.
The meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the community room of the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building at 5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton.
"If you live, work or play in Downtown Braselton, come and learn how we can make our downtown more walkable," leaders state.
The "walkability" study is being completed by the Braselton Main Street design committee.
For more information, contact Amy Pinnell at apinnell@braselton.net.
Downtown 'walkability' study planned
