Downtown 'walkability' study planned

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Monday, January 23. 2017
A public forum is planned to discuss a downtown Braselton "walkability" study.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the community room of the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building at 5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton.

"If you live, work or play in Downtown Braselton, come and learn how we can make our downtown more walkable," leaders state.

The "walkability" study is being completed by the Braselton Main Street design committee.

For more information, contact Amy Pinnell at apinnell@braselton.net.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.