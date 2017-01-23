STATHAM - Leonard Ray Moreland, Sr., 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2017.
A native of Detroit, Mich., he retired as the owner of Moreland’s Heating and Cooling Company. Mr. Moreland also served the United States faithfully during World War II in the Navy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Collins Moreland; one son, Leonard Ray Moreland, Jr.; and parents, Gilbert and Blanche Schuholtz Moreland.
Survivors include his daughter, Judith (William) Delay; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 23, at 2 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 1120 Malcom Bridge Rd., Bogart, GA, with the Rev. Tony Vismor officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Leonard Moreland (01-20-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry