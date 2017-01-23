Joyce Maddox (01-20-17)

HULL - Joyce Wood Watson Maddox, 70, passed away Friday, January 20, 2017.
Born in Union Point, she was the daughter of the late Will Wood and Norma Patton Wood. Mrs. Maddox was a member of Arcade Community Baptist Church, but lived most of her life in Hull as a homemaker. She enjoyed singing, shopping, camping and doing word searches. Most importantly, she loved children and especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Maddox was preceded in death by her siblings, Jack Wood, Jim Wood, Lewis Wood and Faye Mullins.
Survivors include her children, Dennis Watson, Knoxville, Tenn., and Dana Seagraves, Hull; one sister, Mary Lord, Watkinsville; grandchildren, Josh Watson, Jeremy Stewart, Blake Seagraves and Bryson Hattaway; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 23, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Bethel M. Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 3 p.m. Pallbearers will be Josh Watson, Jeremy Stewart, Blake Seagraves, David Mullins, Ty Wood and Chad Scarborough.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
