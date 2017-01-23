Curtiss Kohler (01-10-17)

Curtiss Ray Kohler, 82, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 in Duluth.
He was born on September 28, 1934, the son of the late Harry Kohler and Edith Sporhase Kohler Roberts in Otoe, Neb. He was preceded in death by a brother Delmar Dean; and stepfather, Mark Roberts.
Survivors include his children Steve, Laura and Diane; sons in law, Richard and Eth; brother, Jimmy Jean; former wife, Georgia; and grandchildren, Jacob and Shawn.
He was a member of the VFW Post 5547 Syracuse, Neb. and the American Legion Post 127 Buford, Ga. Ray lived a long and fruitful life. He was an avid bowler and pool player and loved fast cars, horses and tractors, if it moved he was interested in it. He also had a passion for computers and was always up with the latest technology. There is not enough room in this paper to list all that he was and did so we will have to simply say, he was a good man who took care of his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
He chose to donate his body to research.
A memorial service will be held on January 28 at the American Legion Post 127 in Buford at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wounded Warrior project in Ray's name.
