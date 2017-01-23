HOMER - Mary Carter Broome, 88, went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, January 22, 2017, following an extended illness.
Mrs. Broome was born on May 7, 1928, in Homer, the daughter of the late Willie D. and Mamie Wood Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Roy E. Broome. Mary was valedictorian of her 1945 graduating class. Mrs. Broome retired from the Homer Post Office with 20 years of loyal and dedicated service. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Banks County.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Rosemary and Keith Epps, Lula; sister, Wilma Chandler, Homer; grandchildren: Marie Sosebee, Sunday Oren, Daniel Oren, and Jared Oren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, at Whitfield Funeral Home, with the Revs. James Duncan and James Dumas officiating. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2405 Georgia Highway 51 South, Lula, Georgia 30554.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel, Demorest.
Mary Broome (01-22-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry