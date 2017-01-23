Jimmy Willoughby (01-21-17)

STATHAM - Jimmy L. Willoughby, 75, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017.
A native of Jackson County, he was the son of the late Herschel and Eva Wallace Willoughby. Mr. Willoughby has resided in Barrow County for the past 27 years and was employed by Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation. Mr. Willoughby was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Survivors include his wife, Dale Autry Willoughby, Statham; children, David Willoughby and Donna (Tony) Boone, both of Winder; and a granddaughter, Emily Willoughby.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 23, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, January 24, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.cancer.org
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
