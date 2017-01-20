Duard Baxter (01-19-17)

WINDER - Dr. Duard Odine Baxter died peacefully at his Winder home surrounded by loved ones on January 19, 2017.
Born in Commerce on May 10, 1924, Dr. Baxter was the sixteenth child of Gaston LaFayette and Minnie Carithers Baxter. It was during the hard years of the Depression that Duard learned the value of hard work and service to others. He served bravely in the Marine Corp’s Sixth Marine Division, which fought in the Pacific at Guadalcanal, Okinawa, Guam, and Japan.
A graduate of The University of Georgia and the dental school at Georgetown in Washington, D.C., Dr. Baxter practiced dentistry in Winder for over 25 years. With his loving wife of 66 years, Dorothy Porter Baxter, the couple worked side by side to build a dental practice, maintain multiple business ventures, and raise three children. He instilled in them the joy of hard work and was so proud of the fact that each of his children joined the dental practice.
Survivors include his wife Dorothy; daughters, Dee Russell and Dr. Julie B. Marshall (Scott); son, Dr. Douglas P. Baxter (Shannon); and eight grandchildren, Baxter Russell, Mollie Russell, Emory Russell, Robert Marshall, Jacob Marshall, John Baxter, Libby Baxter, and Mary Baxter.
Visitation with the family will be held at Winder First Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, where Dr. Baxter served the Lord for over 50 years. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the building fund of Winder First Baptist Church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with arrangements.
