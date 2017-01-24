‘Bobby’ Sims (01-21-17)

COMER - Robert “Bobby” M. Sims passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2017.
He was a native of Athens and was one of eight children. He was the son of the late Henry Lamar Sims, Sr. and Myrtice Bond Sims and was preceded in death by his oldest son, Robert Michael Sims.
Mr. Sims was a servant of the Lord, studied the Bible most of his life and wrote two Christian books.
Survivors include his son, Steve (Glenda) Sims; daughters, Deborah (John) Jackson, Rhonda Sims (Phyllis Ryan), Denise Sims (Rex Ally); and grandchildren, Michael, Robby, Misty, Teaira, Chris, Zane and Kaylee.
The family will receive friends at Bridges Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 26, in the chapel of Bridges Funeral Home beginning at 2 p.m. with internment to follow in Sims Cemetery in Athens.
Bridges Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.bridgesfuneral.com
