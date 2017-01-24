‘Sunshine’ Taylor (01-21-17)

NICHOLSON - Shirley Morgan “Sunshine” Taylor, 80, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2017.
Mrs. Taylor was born in Greenville, S.C., the daughter of the late Bill Morgan and Lois Waters Morgan Moore. Mrs. Taylor was a member of the Crooked Creek Baptist Church, a lifetime auxiliary member of the VFW, the American Veterans (AMVETS), and the Disabled American Veterans. She was retired from the State of Georgia, where she was a resource specialist. Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her daughter, Melody Carroll.
Survivors include her daughter, Kristy Moon, Commerce; son, Butch Archer, Athens; sister, Beverly Morton, Athens; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 1 p.m. at Crooked Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Bill Carpenter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
