Five qualify for BOC seat

Five people have qualified for the Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 4 seat. A special election will be held on March 21 for the position previously held by Dwain Smith, who died in December.
Candidates who qualified include:
•Chris Nichols, 3640 Lebanon Church Road, Athens. Nichols is a police officer. To contact Nichols, call 706-549-3462 or email christophernichols@att.net.
•Eric C. Crawford, 147 Kodiak Lane, Bogart. Crawford is an attorney. To contact Crawford, call 706-255-6650 or email ecraw@yahoo.com.
•Marty Seagraves, 7276 Hwy. 334, Nicholson. Seagraves worked for UPS. To contact Seagraves, call 706-654-1058 or email seagravesmarty@gmail.com.
•Reggie Metheny, 1340 Ethridge Road, Jefferson. Metheny is a banker. To contact Metheny, call 706-338-8198 or email rmetheny@windstream.net.
•Wes Smith, 978 Old Kings Bridge Road, Nicholson. Smith is a director of innovative sales. To contact Smith, call 706-614-0498 or email wsmith@roperpumps.com.
ABOUT ELECTION
The voter registration deadline for the special election is Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Early voting will take place at 441 Gordon Street, Jefferson, and will be held from Monday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.
Polls will be open on Election Day, March 21, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (only in District 4).
If required, a runoff election would be on April 18.
