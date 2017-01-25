Vacant Little Italy leased, Waters building sold

When one pizza place closes, another one opens. At least, that’s the case for downtown Commerce.
Another pizza company has leased the space previously used by Little Italy. Few details were discussed at the Commerce Downtown Development Authority’s Monday meeting — including the name of the company — but it is reportedly a franchise.
Much of the DDA’s Monday agenda included downtown storefronts. In addition to the Little Italy space, the nearby Waters Brothers store has sold.
The space will be available for lease after renovations. Developers reportedly plan to spend $90,000 on the rehabilitation of the building.
