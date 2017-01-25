Basketball: Apalachee splits with Habersham

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, January 25. 2017
The Apalachee boys basketball team evened its overall record Saturday with a convincing 50-34 home region win over Habersham Central, planting them firmly in third place in the 8-AAAAAA standings.
Omer Ahmed recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. The senior guard drilled five 3-pointers and added a dunk. Brandon Bannis had 13 points, and Derek Miller finished with 7 points and 6 rebounds. Apalachee (10-10, 3-2 region) resumes play tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Dacula. The Falcons won the first meeting between the teams, 67-54 on Jan. 11.
In the girls game, the Lady Wildcats struggled in a 56-37 loss to the Lady Raiders. Apalachee (5-14, 0-5) was led by Shania Thomas with 14 points while Nakia Hooks added 10 points and a whopping 14 rebounds.
The Lady Wildcats also travel to Dacula today for a 6 p.m. start.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.