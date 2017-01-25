The Apalachee boys basketball team evened its overall record Saturday with a convincing 50-34 home region win over Habersham Central, planting them firmly in third place in the 8-AAAAAA standings.
Omer Ahmed recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. The senior guard drilled five 3-pointers and added a dunk. Brandon Bannis had 13 points, and Derek Miller finished with 7 points and 6 rebounds. Apalachee (10-10, 3-2 region) resumes play tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Dacula. The Falcons won the first meeting between the teams, 67-54 on Jan. 11.
In the girls game, the Lady Wildcats struggled in a 56-37 loss to the Lady Raiders. Apalachee (5-14, 0-5) was led by Shania Thomas with 14 points while Nakia Hooks added 10 points and a whopping 14 rebounds.
The Lady Wildcats also travel to Dacula today for a 6 p.m. start.
Basketball: Apalachee splits with Habersham
