Basketball: BCA teams in need of region win

It was a tough week for both Bethlehem Christian Academy basketball teams, who both dropped a pair of GISA Region 1-AAA games and a non-region contest.
The latest defeats came on the road Tuesday against the Heritage School in Newnan as the BCA boys fell 69-52 and the Lady Knights dropped one to the Lady Hawks 57-26.
In the boys game, the Knights (4-12, 0-7 region) trailed by 20 at halftime but showed improvement in the second half, coach Mike Elmankabady said.
Drew Peevy led the Knights with 22 points while Michael Tuscano scored 9 and Austin Bennett and Tristen Green scored 6 apiece.
“(It was) a scrappy effort tonight by our guys,” Elmankabady said.
“We challenged them to continue competing and win the second half, and we did. We couldn’t waste any minutes continuing to get better as we get close to the region tournament and a shot at making the playoffs.”
In the girls game, the Lady Knights (5-11, 1-6) got 8 points from Catherine Doolittle, 6 from Olivia Morgan and 5 from Stella Byrd.
Both teams also lost region matchups at Trinity Christian, Sharpsburg on Thursday and at George Walton on Friday.
The Lady Knights and Knights return home Friday for a region tilt with Dominion Christian.
The girls will tip off at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.
