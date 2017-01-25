WRESTLING: Leopards ready for area meet

The Banks County wrestling team didn’t make it to the state duals tournament in Macon.
However, it hasn’t deterred the team from its next goal: getting wrestlers out of the 4-AA area wrestling tournament and one step closer to the state traditional tournament held in Macon next month.
The area tournament will be held at Social Circle this Friday and Saturday.
One of the keys to the BC wrestlers’ success at area is not worrying about the results of a match before it is finished, head coach Kasey Hanley said.
“Worry about taking it one match at a time and really focusing on each move that they’re doing,” Hanley said. “I think a lot of times you get caught up in what you have to do and you forget the step to get there.”
He says his wrestlers need to have a “worker’s mentality” heading into the area.
Some of the competition includes host school Social Circle, which Hanley says will “no doubt” be tough competition.
“They’ve gotten a few kids back that they didn’t have,” Hanley said about Social Circle. “So, they’re going to be that much tougher.
“In some weight classes, it’s going to be really, really tough.”
Hanley couldn’t pinpoint a number of wrestlers he expects to get out of area, but he says the chances of getting some out are “pretty good.”
In some weight classes, though, wrestlers will have to go “above the expectation” in the weight class, he added.
The wrestling Leopards finished the regular season with a dual-meet record of 14-5.
The team had eight medalists at last Saturday’s Blue Devil Brawl at Marietta High School, the last meet before area.
Davis Day (160 pounds) and Terrance Walker (195) finished first in their weight classes. Allen Jones (120) placed second. Parker Hobson (106) finished third. Nick Stout (113), Matthew Bain (138), Tyler Stryker (145) and Zack Dean (220) all placed fourth.
The top-four finishers from each weight class at area will qualify for the sectional round, which is Feb. 4 at Rockmart High School. Sectional round features half the state, while the other half is featured at another host site.
Like area, the top-four finishers from each weight class will move on to the state tournament. The sectional qualifiers will form an eight-person bracket for Class AA weight class.
