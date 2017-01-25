Lucky 13: Leopards survive in OT at Elbert Co. for 13th-straight win

The Banks County boys' basketball team continues to roll as the season moves along.
The Leopards trailed Elbert County by eight points at halftime, 27-19. A strong second half showing got the game into overtime, where the Leopards pulled away for their 13th-straight win Tuesday night.
Kahmal Wiley scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Dylan Orr had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Carl Cleveland added 11 points.
Banks County started the season 3-4 but currently sits atop the Region 8-AA standings at 16-4 (8-0 in region play).
The last five offensive outputs by the team produced three games in which the team has scored 70 or more points.
The other two games, the team scored 56 points or less.
The common denominator: wins.
Banks County picked up wins over Monticello and Social Circle last week on the road.
The Leopards outlasted Monticello last Friday, 70-67. It was the team’s second win over Monticello this season.
The Leopards downed Social Circle on Saturday, 56-48.
Four players scored in double digits at Social Circle. Wiley led the Leopards with 15 points. Orr scored 12 points. Gabe Martin added 11 points and Cleveland finished 10 points.
Head coach Mike Cleveland called last Friday’s win at Monticello “very emotional” and “hard fought.”
The travel to and from Monticello, then the turn around and traveling to Social Circle on Saturday showed, Cleveland said, as he could tell when the team got on the bus Saturday they were “dragging” a little bit, and the team let it “carry over” into the game.
“We’ve got to be a little bit more mentally tough so that doesn’t happen,” Cleveland said after the Social Circle win. “That’s part of basketball. You’re going to have back-to-backs and you’re going to have some long rides.
“You still have to get off the bus and play hard. I didn’t feel like we always played hard and I didn’t feel like we always played smart. We’ll take the win and move forward and learn some lesson from things we did wrong and keep pushing.”
The key to the Social Circle win, playing through the paint, according to Cleveland.
“Took advantage of that size, kind of like we always do,” Cleveland said. “But we shot the ball bad again. That’s two games in our last four we’ve just shot bad.”
The Leopards were 3 of 20 from downtown and went 15 of 63 from the field. They shot 50 percent from the foul line, going 23 of 46.
“We’ve got to do a better job of putting points on the board in those situations,” Cleveland said.
Even with a poor shooting performance, Cleveland said the team “believes they can win any night against any opponent.”
“I don’t think this group would ever step on the floor feeling like they shouldn’t be favored to win,” Cleveland said. “It’s out the roof as far as confidence goes.
“It’s a good group of boys. I’m really proud with how far they’ve come this year, no doubt about it.”
Cleveland added confidence is one of the areas the team has improved upon.
“I don’t know if we had that early,” he explained. “We were still trying to find our identity a little bit, but right now it’s pretty high.”
The Leopards play at Rabun County this Friday and will host Putnam County next Tuesday.
Victory at Monticello
Cleveland and Orr led the Leopards with 14 points apiece. Wiley finished the game with 13 points and Grant Rylee had 12 points.
The Leopards led by eight after the first quarter but a Monticello rally cut the deficit to two points at halftime, 38-36.
The Leopards hunkered down in the third quarter, scoring 17 points and holding Monticello to seven points.
Banks County led 55-43 at the start of the fourth quarter. They needed the cushion as Monticello made a huge splash in the fourth, scoring 24 points. The Leopards withstood the rally and got a three-point victory.
Lucky 13: Leopards survive in OT at Elbert Co. for 13th-straight win
