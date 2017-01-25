Condo, commercial community gets initial OK

A request to bring a 14-acre mixed use community to downtown Braselton got the initial green light this week.
The Braselton Planning Commission approved rezoning 13.76 acres surrounding the Hwy. 124 water towers on Monday. The Braselton Town Council will discuss the proposal at its Feb. 9 meeting with a possible vote Feb. 13.
Peggy Slappey Properties, Inc., is requesting a planned unit development rezoning for the property.
The group plans to construct 17,825 sq. ft. of commercial space along Hwy. 124.
Also planned are 96 condos split between four buildings and additional housing on Henry and Piedmont streets. Condos may range between 1,000-1,400 sq. ft. and have a starting price below $200,000.
The community would also include green space, a clubhouse with a small pool and garden space.
Peggy Slappey Properties, Inc., co-owner Tommy Slappey expects most traffic will use the Hwy. 124 main exit, but the community will also have a back exit.
Slappey said he thinks the project is needed in downtown. He noted there are several options to “play” in the downtown area, but not many places to live or work.
The project has the support of some Braselton Downtown Development Authority members. Many representatives of the DDA and its committees attended Monday’s meeting.
