Braselton woman arrested for drug trafficking

A Braselton woman was arrested during a Hall County drug bust.
The Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (MANS) arrested Ashley Elaine McGhee, 30, of Braselton, and David Corey Smith, 37, of Murrayville, during the drug investigation.
Officers found the two with over $7,100 worth of narcotics.
Items found included: 64 grams of methamphetamine packaged in four bags; eight Alprazolam pills, one Hydrocodone pill, one dose of MDMA, two grams of marijuana, digital scales, packaging materials, hypodermic needles, a rifle and almost $2,000 in cash.
See the full story in the Jan. 25 issue of The Braselton News.
