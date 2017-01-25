One injured in wreck that shut down interstate for hours

A man was seriously injured in a wreck on I-85 South near mile marker 133 on Tuesday night.
Traffic had slowed ahead of mile marker 133 for another wreck. A tractor-trailer slowed down for the traffic and was struck behind by a second tractor-trailer.
The driver of the second tractor-trailer was entrapped inside the vehicle.
Crews with the West Jackson Fire Department were able to extricate him and he was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
No other injuries were reported.
The wreck, which occurred around 7 p.m., forced I-85 South to shut down for four hours as crews cleared the scene.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.
