Old Baldwin city hall building to come down

The old Baldwin City Hall building is set to be demolished.
The building on Airport Road was approved for demolition at the city council meeting on Monday.
The council approved, in a 3-1 vote, a bid of $54,840 from Square Deal Enterprises, Inc., Sautee, for the removal of the main building structure, foundation materials, footer materials, exterior concrete slabs and asphalt parking lot.
Council member Larry Lewallen opposed the motion to approve the demolition.
The funding will come from the Habersham County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) 6 revenues.
For more news from this meeting, see this week's issue of The Banks County News.
