Old Baldwin city hall building to come down

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Wednesday, January 25. 2017
The old Baldwin City Hall building is set to be demolished.

The building on Airport Road was approved for demolition at the city council meeting on Monday.

The council approved, in a 3-1 vote, a bid of $54,840 from Square Deal Enterprises, Inc., Sautee, for the removal of the main building structure, foundation materials, footer materials, exterior concrete slabs and asphalt parking lot.

Council member Larry Lewallen opposed the motion to approve the demolition.

The funding will come from the Habersham County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) 6 revenues.


For more news from this meeting, see this week's issue of The Banks County News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.