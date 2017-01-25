BASKETBALL: Girls win going away, boys fall by one

The Commerce Lady Tigers started sluggish but finished strong against Hebron Christian Academy last Friday.
The Lady Tigers, behind a 17-point performance from Marae Carruth, snagged their third win of the season, defeating the Lady Lions 35-18.
The Lady Tigers (3-14, 2-5 Region 8-A) trailed 8-6 after the first quarter. Carruth rallied the team in the second quarter, scoring eight of the team’s 10 points. The Lady Tigers led 16-12 at halftime.
Carruth added three more points in third quarter and the Lady Tigers’ defense pitched a shutout as the lead stretched to 22-12.
Gracie Hamilton scored eight of her 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Tigers had their biggest scoring quarter with 13 points.
The Commerce boys’ basketball team found itself tied with HCA at 57-57 with 28.1 seconds left. The Lions made one free throw to gain a one-point lead.
Once a Tigers’ corner shot missed the mark, HCA escaped with a one-point victory, 58-57.
Tristan Boyer led the Tigers with 19 points. Fourteen points came in the third quarter. He scored his remaining five in the fourth quarter.
Jamecus Cox scored 13 points, eight in the first half.
Chandler Martin scored 12 points including seven in the fourth quarter.
Trailing 27-24 at halftime, the Tigers rallied behind 12-straight points by Boyer to tie the game at 36-36. His go ahead bucket late in the quarter put the Tigers ahead 40-38.
But HCA ended the quarter on a 6-0 run and took a four-point lead into the final quarter, 44-40.
The Tigers tied the game at 49-49 when Cox connected for two points but quickly fell behind four points as the clock wound down.
After an HCA free throw moved the score to 57-54, Boyer hit a 3-pointer to tie at 57-57. An HCA player made a free throw at the other end of the floor and the corner miss as time expired, left the Tigers one point behind.
