SWIMMING: Tigers swim to fifth-place finish at UGA meet

The Commerce High School varsity girls’ swim team competed in its last regular-season meet last Saturday at the University of Georgia’s Ramsey Center as part of the Clarke-Oconee Swim Invitational.
Commerce finished fifth overall.
Commerce will compete in the state meet, which takes place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4 at Georgia Tech.
Preliminaries at state will be held on Friday and the top-20 swimmers will advance to the finals held on Saturday. Commerce competes with schools from Class A to Class AAAAA.
“We have never made finals, so we are hoping to have a great preliminary session to advance to finals,” head coach Lisa Langston said.
Langston said the team competed “strong” while swimming against “much bigger” teams and classifications last Saturday. The team had only four swimmers.
“The relay teams placed second in both the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay.
“There were 37 relay teams and we are very proud to have placed second, beating out North Oconee and Jefferson,” Langston said.
The relay team consists of senior, Anna Hardy, swimming the freestyle in both relays; juniors, Kate Massey (butterfly) and Jessie Pritchett (breaststroke); and sophomore, Samantha Davidson (backstroke).
“The girls dropped two seconds in the medley relay and over two seconds in the freestyle relay,” Langston said. “These times will help get them a better seed time for the state meet.”
Individually, the girls swam to personal-best times. Hardy swam a personal-best time in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle.
“Anna has been a huge part of this team for four years. She is an exceptional leader. She is a strong swimmer,” Langston said.
Massey swam season-bests in the 100-yard butterfly and the 200-yard individual medley, finishing third in both events out of 36 swimmers.
“Kate swam great in her events and helped our medley relay with her strong butterfly,” Langston continued.
Pritchett dropped time in her 50-yard freestyle time and swam to an eighth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke.
“Jessie has had a great season by improving her time each meet,” Langston said.
Davidson helped jumpstart the medley relay by leading the team with the backstroke.
“Samantha’s strong start in the relay motivated our girls to swim fast and hard,” Langston said. “She also did great in her individual events by placing second in the 50-yard freestyle and won the 100-yard breaststroke.”
