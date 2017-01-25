GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Dragons pull off big region win at North Oconee

The Jefferson girls’ basketball team moved into Region 8-AAAA this year and has already moved to the top of the standings.
The Lady Dragons (15-5, 6-0) knocked off defending 8-AAAA champion North Oconee 55-48 on the road Tuesday to grab sole possession of first-place with four region games left to play.
“I am really proud of them,” coach Jason Gibson said. “I think our kids have worked super hard for this. We felt like all year we’ve had a team that would compete for (the region title). I don’t think that anybody has changed that mindset.”
Jefferson’s win came over a North Oconee team that is ranked No. 1 in some polls.
“I knew our kids would come in tonight (Tuesday) and battle – hostile environment, No. 1 team in the state ... I’m just really proud of them for just buckling down in the second half and being able to get the win," Gibson said.
Guards Abbie Franklin and McKenzie Tyner both scored 20 points to spark the win, Jefferson’s sixth in a row.
“Those two are capable of taking over games,” Gibson said. “And we’ve got some other kids that can really score as well.”
The Lady Dragons trailed by as many as seven points in the first half before seizing control of the game in the third quarter. Franklin tied the game 32-32 by banking in a runner in the lane with 4:34 left in the period.
“Offensively, we just wanted to be aggressive,” Gibson said. “And that’s what we talked about at halftime, just attacking them and being aggressive. Of course, Abbie, that’s right up her alley.”
Lauren Wagner later hit a layup at the 3:38 to give the Lady Dragons a 35-33 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Jefferson ended up outscoring North Oconee 22-10 in the third quarter to take a 44-38 lead into the fourth.
“We just talked at halftime about locking down on defense,” Gibson said. “I felt like the physical effort was there the whole first half. We were just mentally checked out a little bit. They dialed it in in the third and fourth quarters.”
The Lady Dragons carried a five-point lead inside a minute left in the game. Tyner then converted 4-of-6 free throw attempts to extend the lead out to 55-46 with 18 seconds left and push the game out of reach.
Jefferson limited North Oconee’s Emma Weynand to 13 points.
“I thought we did a great job on (Weynand),” Gibson said. “Their other guards, I thought we did a great job of keeping them out of the paint.”
The coach pointed in particular to the defensive efforts of Akera Benton and Wagner in shutting down Weynand.
“That was their assignment for the night, to guard (Weynand),” Gibson said. “I was really proud of them … We wanted her to have to bust it for everything she got.”
Gibson also said his team did a “fantastic job” rebounding and shutting down North Oconee’s transition game.
“I don’t know that they had any transition in the second half,” Gibson said. “I think that was another key for us. We talked about that at halftime, about stopping the ball on transition defense. We did a great job of that.”
The victory puts Jefferson a step closer to its goal to win a regular-season title and gain the top seed for the region tournament.
“We control our own destiny to the point where we can get the one seed,” Gibson said. “That’s you play for. You play for seeding in the regular season, and basketball is a tournament sport.”
Jefferson will play North Oconee once again in the regular season and there’s also the possibility that the two programs could meet for the region title in February.
“This could possibly be the first of three meetings in about two and a half weeks,” Gibson said. “We wanted to make sure we got off on the right foot and set the tone.”
But for now, Gibson hopes his team can sustain the momentum from this win as it gets set for games against Oconee County (Friday at home) and East Hall (Saturday on the road).
“I’m very proud of them — great win,” Gibson said. “We’ve got to come out and keep working hard. We’ve got another tough on Friday and Saturday this week.”
