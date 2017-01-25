MAYSVILLE - Russell Keith “Rusty” Cochran, 58, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at his home surrounded by family.
A lifelong resident of Maysville, Rusty was born on December 19, 1958, the son of Gladys Hardy Cochran of Maysville and the late O.R. Cochran. Rusty was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Howell (Ricky) Cochran.
He was a new member of Maysville Baptist Church, and as a new Christian, was excited to share the good news of Jesus with everyone. Rusty was always full of life, and lived every day to the fullest with a smile on his face. He had been employed by Triple H Transports and had been a truck driver for 40 years.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his loving wife of 28 years, Kimberly Dale Cochran, Maysville; daughter, Abby Baxter and grandson, Fate Baxter, both of Commerce; sister, Paula Tolbert (Bobby), Commerce; several nieces and nephews; a special great-niece and great-nephew, Finn and Hoake Wood, Kailua, HI; his best friends, Mike Parr and Thomas Rylee; and his beloved canine companion, Baby Girl.
A memorial service will be held Friday, January 27, at 3 p.m., from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Clay Hardy and David Sharpton officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 1 to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Maysville Baptist Church, 8875 Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville, GA 30558.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Rusty’ Cochran (01-25-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry