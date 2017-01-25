Jackson Co. assistant promoted to head softball coach

Jackson County had to look no further than its own dugout to find its next softball coach.
The school has promoted assistant coach Chad Brannon to the role of head coach, filling the vacancy left by Chessie Laird who recently resigned after six seasons.
“We’re pumped,” Brannon said. “(Laird) had done a great job of building chemistry with what we have … That’s one of my main goals. If we can keep that part of what she left us, that would be a good place for us to start in my opinion.”
Brannon has been with the program for a year, joining the staff this past fall as an assistant. This is Brannon’s first high school head coaching job.
“I’ve been working toward this for a really long time in my career,” Brannon said.
He has 15 years of softball coaching experience, 11 of which were spent at powerhouse Hoover, Ala. There, he worked under coach Jim Brown, who has the second most wins in the nation (1,153).
“I’ve been really fortunate to have a lot of really, good solid coaches to work with and under,” Brannon said. “It’s been a journey to say the least.”
He said the continuity that already exists at Jackson County is a big plus as he steps into the role of a head coach.
“That’s really huge,” Brannon said. “The relationships are there with the kids … They know who I am. That’s the big thing.”
The coach said he’s already grown close to the team in his short time with the program.
“I could leave my daughters with them,” he said. “That’s how much I trust these kids. They’re like daughters to me. We’re a good family.”
The coaching staff will look very similar beyond Brannon guiding the program. Joseph Laird, who served as an assistant to his wife Chessie, will continue on as an assistant.
Brannon also inherits a solid roster with players returning like rising juniors Caroline Davis, Joni Lott and Serina Bergeron. Jackson County also returns both its pitchers from last year, Brooke Kibbe (rising senior) and Sara Beth Allen (rising sophomore).
“We’ve got a really, good strong core,” Brannon said. “We have some talent. Like any year coming in you’ve got your concerns, but we’ve got a really strong (rising) junior class.”
Brannon is eager to get started.
“I wish it was August right now,” he said. “I wish we were getting after it right now, but I’ve got a lot of offseason work to do.”
