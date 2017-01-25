GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jackson County grabs lopsided region win

From start to finish Jackson County had one of their most dominant performances of the season Friday night after their lopsided loss on Tuesday.
Logan Cook led the way with 14 points, followed by Brianna Love’s 12 points in the Lady Panthers 63-29 crushing of Monroe Area. Carlie Anderson added eight points, all at the free throw line. Skyyla Strickland and Destiny Gaudlock each had seven points.
“It felt good to get back in the win column, right now we’re working a lot on us because there is a lot of things we did well at the beginning of the season that we’ve slacked off on,” said head coach Julie McCutcheon. “We worked on that this week and it started to show in those areas… we did a lot better job at that tonight.”
“The biggest thing is that we’ve convinced them that they can shoot the ball, we’ve been very timid about that in the last two or three games and tonight we just gave them all the green light and you can see that we have the potential to be a really good shooting team,” she said.
The Hurricanes game plan was to have Jamilah Jones handle the ball and take the most shots, but the Lady Panthers held her to just 2-of-13 from the field, effectively shutting down most of their offense.
“She has a nice floater coming into the lane and you don’t see that many girls in our region that do that so that was a little unique and we weren’t sure how to defend that,” McCutcheon said. “Defensively we’re finding some things that we’ve gotten better at that we weren’t at the beginning of the season.”
Monroe scored first but they did not score often. Jackson County (13-6, 2-2) immediately went on a 16-2 run featuring points from five different players. After Monroe snapped the run with four quick points early in the second quarter, Cook drilled a three pointer that led to a 10-0 run.
The rest of the second quarter was the most competitive the ball game would be but Jackson County still led 30-15 at halftime.
Cook opened the second half with two quick three- pointers to set the pace coming out of the locker room. Monroe Area only scored four points and the Lady Panthers pulled away with 17 points in the quarter.
McCutcheon began resting starters and playing younger girls in the fourth quarter, but the Purple Hurricanes still couldn’t put a dent in Jackson County’s lead and the game finished with the Lady Panthers winning 63-29.
•JACKSON CO. 45, PRINCE AVE. 41: The Lady Panthers followed up their win over Monroe Area with a four-point non-region win at home on Saturday.
Cook and Love each scored 10 points to pace Jackson County, which matched its win total from last year with the victory. Carlie Anderson added nine points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Panthers committed just seven turnovers.
