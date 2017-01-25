WRESTLING: Following illnesses, Panthers ready for stout area tourney

The Jackson County wrestling team got a little break this past weekend, but it came the hard way.
About half of the team’s starting lineup was hit with the flu last week, forcing the Panthers to cancel a weekend trip to Toombs County for the Sweet Onion Classic.
“By Friday I had a skeleton crew left,” coach Jason Powers said.
The team is set to wrestle in the traditional area tournament at Fannin County on Friday and Saturday (Jan. 27-28).
Powers doesn’t see the past week’s bout with the flu having that great of an effect on this weekend’s tournament.
“I think at this time of the year sometimes you just need a little break,” Powers said. “So it might be a blessing in disguise to kind of get off the mat a little bit … We should be in full gear by the time area gets here on Friday.”
The competition at the area tournament will be the true obstacle.
Lumpkin County sports one of the very best teams in the state, having finished second at the state duals. Morgan County, a third-place finisher at the area duals, also fields a deep roster.
The lineups of North Hall, Dawson County, Franklin County and Monroe Area are filled with quality wrestlers, too, Powers said.
The coach sees the top four spots being wide-open in most weight classes. The top four will advance to next week’s state sectionals.
“A lot of good kids will get left at home, and hope it’s a lot of everybody’s else’s good kids and not mine,” Powers said.
The coach points to a number of wrestlers who could contend for an area finals spot on Saturday, including Chandler Saine, Kaden Andreasen, Devonte Stephens, Stephen King, Davy Jennings, Kyle Graham, Jacob Love and Ben Gilbreath.
“I really think the top four wrestlers in some weight classes could only be separated by a few points,” Powers said.
Jackson County, which sports the largest senior class Powers has had, has already proven to be one of the power programs in the state in terms of dual competition. Powers believes his group can be just as formidable in the traditional format.
“I think we have the team this year that, as long as our mind is in the right spot and our attitude is in the right spot when we step on the mat, we can hang with anybody in a traditional format or a dual format,” Powers said.
