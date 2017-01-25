BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers struggle with turnovers, shooting in loss

By Kyle Funderburk
In their third game playing with a fast run and gun style, Jackson County struggled to score points against the bigger and athletic Monroe Area team.
Jackson County (3-15, 1-3) lost 69-49, only scored on 14-of-69 shots from the field and had over 20 turnovers.
“Monroe is an athletic group, they have some speed but we thought we had a little bit of depth on them so we were hoping we could wear them down throughout the game,” said head coach Chuck Butler. “We’re struggling with a lot of turnovers so we’ve been shooting the ball a little bit quicker so we can shoot before we turn it over and at least get a chance to score, but shots didn’t fall.”
“The guys are playing hard, we’re asking them to go wide open in shifts of different groups, we just have to be able to convert and play a little smarter,” he said.
The run-and-gun worked immediately after the tip-off as Jackson County started with a steal, offensive rebound and a three-pointer by Christian Smith. But it was all downhill after that. Monroe was not fazed by the Panthers up tempo attack and it didn’t help that the Panthers missed 11 straight shots after Smith’s three-pointer.
The Hurricanes scored 10 straight points before the Panthers could score again but Jackson County found somewhat of an offense near the end of the first quarter to keep the score at a manageable 19-11.
However, the Panthers had another scoring drought to open the second quarter. But Monroe didn’t have such a drought and scored six early points before Jackson County could make a basket. The Panthers were able to get a six-point swing with an and-one by Noah Venable and a three-pointer by Smith.
After taking a charge on Monroe’s ensuing possession but Brock McCullum missed a jump shot that could have swung the momentum. Instead Monroe went on another 10-0 run a few possessions later. The Panthers made the most of some free throws late in the first half but the Hurricanes led 45-28 at halftime.
Jackson County came out of halftime playing a lot better and cut the margin down to 12 with a 48-36 score. But the rest of the third quarter featured an 11-0 run by the Hurricanes leading to a 59-36 score going into the final quarter.
Both offenses were absent in the beginning of the fourth quarter and the Panthers eventually found enough of an offense to cut into the Hurricanes lead but it wasn’t enough to keep from getting blown out 69-49.
•PRINCE AVENUE 65, JACKSON CO. 54 (JAN. 21): Jackson County dropped a non-region home contest Saturday with defensive struggles contributing to the loss.
“Against Prince Avenue we forced the tempo that we were trying to accomplish but had too many breakdowns in our defensive execution,” Butler explained. “We let them dribble out of traps and then they found a lot of openings in our defense.”
Jackson County trailed 13-12 after a quarter but fell down 34-26 at the half and trailed by eight (46-38) at the end of the third quarter.
“If we don’t make shots from the perimeter we are always going to struggle to score enough to be successful,” Butler said.
Christian Smith led Jackson County with 12 points. Russell Spence added eight.
“Ultimately, we understand that we are not going to compile the overall record we set out to achieve this year but we do feel we can keep working on our versatility and be a dangerous team to contend with in the tournament,” Butler said.
