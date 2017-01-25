Twelve Jefferson swimmers are destined for state meet competition next weekend between individual and relay competition.
The state swimming meet is set for Feb. 3-4 at Georgia Tech.
Individual qualifiers are Haley Bartoletta, McKenzie Klinck, Sara McMullan, C.J. Guzman and Will Guzman.
Those competing in relay events are:
•the girls’ 200-yard medley relay team (Klinck, Bartoletta, McMullan and Rayna Torres).
•the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay (Bartoletta, Klinck, McMullan and Torres).
•the girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay (Lindsey Kelley, Marie Moore, Torres and Ryleigh Tooke).
•the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay (C.J. Guzman, Max Higgins, Cole Holbrook, Zeke Williamson).
•the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay (C.J. Guzman, Will Guzman, Holbrook and Williamson).
Jefferson’s state meet alternates are Conlan Aquila, Tori Lathrop and Payton Navas.
The swim Dragons capped their regular season Saturday at the University of Georgia with the girls’ team placing third. Jefferson took fourth overall out of 28 teams in the combined standings.
The teams’ divers provided key points with a second-place finish from Addison Kelly and a sixth-place showing from Sara Rogers.
McMullan swam to another state qualifying time in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle (sixth place, 58.50).
Klinck produced a second-place finish in the girls’ 100-yard backstroke (1:02.93).
Jefferson swim teams all set for state meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry