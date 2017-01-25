SWIMMING: Jackson Co. finishes strong at regional championships

Submitted story
Led by seniors Haley and Devon Reinhardt the Jackson County girls’ swim team took fourth place at Saturday’s (Jan. 21) North Georgia Regional Championships held at Dalton High School.
The overall combined team took sixth place. Twelve of the Panther’s varsity swimmers reached the finals and contributed to the scoring.
In a meet comprising preliminaries and finals, the Panthers saved some of their best swimming for the last meet of the year.
The individual medley relay of Kallie Weaver, Emily Giles and the Reinhardt sisters took third overall in the finals with a time of 2:13.78. The same four swimmers teamed up to finish fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a new school record of 1:55.86.
The 200-yard freestyle “B” relay team of Riley Carr, Cassie Jones, Casey DiBernard and Alyssa swam its fastest time of the year and took home a 10th place finish.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Alyssa Haley, Lauren Segraves, Anashie Gonzalez and Sarah Comer grabbed a ninth-place finish by dropping 10 seconds from its morning prelim time.
Haley Reinhardt, who will represent Jackson County at the state swim meet at Georgia Tech on Feb. 4, took home second-place finishes finals of the 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard butterfly. She improved her state cut time and took the top spot during the prelims with a time of 1:04.33.
Devon Reinhardt finished with a pair of top-10 finishes, placing seventh in the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.90) and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:15.42).
Junior Colin McMenomy finished 10th in the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke with a new school record of 1:18.43.
Freshmen Emily Giles (ninth in the 200-yard freestyle and 12th in the 100-yard freestyle) and Cassie Jones (12th in the 100-yard breaststroke) rounded out the scoring for the Panthers.
WINTER CLASSIC INVITATIONAL
The Panthers finished 11th out of a 24 team field at the Winter Classic Invitational held at the Cumming Aquatics Center on Jan. 14.
Haley Reinhardt took eighth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:12.62) and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (59.55) with school record times.
Devon Reinhardt placed 19th in the 100-yard freestyle.
Kallie Weaver, Emily Giles and the Reinhardt sisters teamed up to finish 11th in the 200-yard individual medley relay and 10th in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
James Hunt had his third solid outing of the year in the diving well in the 6-dive competition.
Eighth grader Kayla Sheppard set new records for the middle school team in the 100-yard freestyle and the 50-yard backstroke.
In all, nine swimmers set new personal records at the meet.
