JCCHS announces this year’s hall of fame class

Four more inductees will enter the Jackson County Athletic Hall of Fame, which re-opened in 2015 and has added new members each year since.
This year’s inductees include the 1966-67 Bryan High School boys’ basketball team, Ryan Howe (athlete), Brittany Aikens (athlete) and Jim Gurley (administrator).
This year’s ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Comprehensive High School gym.
“This is a class that I’m really excited about,” Jackson County athletic director Adam Lindsey said. “They’re strong. All candidates are strong and I think represent our school well.”
The hall of fame debuted in 1985 with two inductees but laid dormant for 30 years until being revived in 2015.
Here are the achievements of this year’s inductees:
•The Bryan High School boys’ basketball team went 33-2 in 1966-67 and reached the state tournament finals in the Georgia Interscholastic Association, which served as the athletic association for African-American high schools from 1948-1970. The team averaged 90 points per game and was part of a run of 10 consecutive region championships for the program.
•Brittany Aikens was a standout runner for Jackson County’s cross country and track and field programs from 2007-2011. She led Jackson County to the Region 8-AA title in 2010 with a No. 4 finish in Class AA. She went on to a stellar career at Brenau, where she was an all-conference runner and won the 2014 Southern State Athletic Conference 10K title. She also qualified for the NAIA nationals in cross country four times.
•Ryan Howe was a 2009 state champion wrestler for Jackson County, who still holds multiple school records for wins and pins. Howe, who lettered in three sports for the Panthers, went 69-1 his junior year when he claimed his state title. He went on to attend the Air Force Academy and serve in the Air Force.
•Jim Gurley spent 25 years as an administrator at Jackson County, including a 21-year stint as principal. The school grew from 300 students to 1,800 during his time at JCCHS. He’s remembered for starting a number of athletic programs at the school, including track and field, tennis, volleyball, fast-pitch and slow-pitch softball, cross country and soccer.
