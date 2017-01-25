Jefferson wrestling team begins postseason run this weekend

Even though the state tournament is still a couple of weeks away, Jefferson’s quest for a 17th-straight traditional state title begins in earnest this weekend.
The Dragons can position themselves well for another title defense at Saturday’s area tournament at Stephens County by pushing through a mass of state sectional qualifiers.
Jefferson advanced 13 wrestlers to the state sectionals last year. Dragon coach Doug Thurmond hopes his team can hit that number again.
“I sure hope so,” he said. “That would help us on down the line when we get to state. Our job is to try to get through area and qualify all 14. We’re going to try.”
Jefferson just capped off a 16th-straight duals title by fending off Gilmer County for the Class AAAA title.
Thurmond expects just as arduous a run through the traditional-style format.
“Definitely, because you’re really not the master of your own destiny,” Thurmond said. “You’ve got a bunch of other teams either helping you or hurting you in the process of trying to get there.”
But, ultimately, it’s a matter of taking care of business.
“If you do what you need to do, you’ll be alright,” Thurmond said. “But a lot of times some weight classes are just loaded up and some kids don’t get out of area or get out of sectionals.”
Jefferson’s most recent wrestling action came last Wednesday (Jan. 18) as the Dragons downed Hart County (72-6), Gainesville (72-9) and Westside, S.C. (55-21) at home on Senior Night.
Christian Parten (106), Jonathan Peavey (113), Jarrard Blackburn (120), Ian Statia (126), Dawson Bates (132), Cole Potts (138), Coy Strong (145), Gavin Blackburn (160), Mason Corbett (170), Caleb Little (182) and Nick Holman (220) all went undefeated.
Thurmond pointed out that the Jefferson junior varsity team also produced a strong showing at Saturday’s King of the Hill tournament, placing fifth despite not fielding an entire team.
Thomas Martin (138) and Alex Parker (170) won their respective weight classes. Other placers were Brandon Sunnycapb (second, 120), Dawson Lee (fourth, 113) took fourth and Aaron Bowden (fifth, 220).
“They did quite well for not taking a full JV team with them,” Thurmond said.
Jefferson wrestling team begins postseason run this weekend
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry