GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Road victory doesn’t come easy for Jefferson girls

Sometimes it’s about survival, not style points.
The Jefferson girls’ basketball team held off Madison County on Friday in a 47-36 region win on the road that coach Jason Gibson said “wasn’t pretty.”
“But I’m happy for the kids, and I’m glad we got the region win on the road,” Gibson said. “Sometimes winning on the road is tough.”
Jefferson jumped out to a 21-8 lead late in the first quarter but were unable to break the game open as the game settled into a tight contest the rest of the way.
“Credit Madison County, they did a great job in the matchup zone,” Gibson said. “We didn’t do a very good job. Once they stopped us from running up and down the floor, I felt like our offensive production went down a little bit.”
The Lady Dragons, who led 31-23 at the half, watched that lead dwindle to four points after Madison County’s A’dryana Maxwell nailed a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining in the third quarter, trimming the advantage to 38-34.
“They made a couple of shots that I just didn’t think they were going to make,” Gibson said. “They’re playing at home, their crowd, it’s a good atmosphere (Friday). (Maxwell) makes the shot right at the end of the third quarter and that creeps it back in close.”
But Lauren Wagner and Abbie Franklin both responded with 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to expand Jefferson’s lead out to 44-36. Franklin led the Lady Dragons with 18 points.
“Finally, a couple of our shooters got hot and made a few 3’s and that kind of pushed the game back out,” Gibson said.
With two minutes left in the contest, Jefferson spread the floor and worked time off the clock, forcing Madison County to foul.
“Make them foul you,” Gibson said he told his team. “Don’t even think about taking a shot. Just handle the ball and make them foul you and our kids did a great job of running out the last two minutes.”
Jefferson held Madison County scoreless for the last 5:28 of the game.
•JEFFERSON 61, STEPHENS CO. 15 (JAN. 17): The Lady Dragons easily disposed of Stephens County last Tuesday at home. Jefferson took an 18-4 run after one quarter and then outscored the Lady Indians 18-1 in the second quarter to build a 36-5 halftime lead.
“We kept the pressure on them from the very start and just did a great job of getting out in transition and really just kind of keeping the intensity up,” Gibson said.
Franklin led Jefferson with 16 points. McKenzie Tyner and Hope Forrester each scored eight points. Jazmin Allen led the Lady Dragons with five rebounds.
