BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons’ struggles add up in 16-point loss at Madison Co.

Coach Bolling DuBose said nothing his team did on Friday mirrored its practice from the previous day, and that turned out to be a recipe for disaster.
According to the veteran coach, his team didn’t run its offense or defense properly, ceded far too many turnovers and simply weren’t mentally in the ball game in a 64-48 region loss at Madison County.
“We didn’t do anything we worked on in practice (Thursday) night,” he said. “And when that happens, you get beat, and you get beat bad. So we kind of got what we deserved.”
Jefferson led the game by a point (12-11) after a quarter, then rallied from an 11-point second quarter deficit to trail 25-20 at the half.
“We were down by five at half time, but I still haven’t figured out why we were only down five,” DuBose said. “I don’t know how many turnovers we had in the first half, but it had to be 14-15-16 — something, horrible.”
Tryston Norman kept the Dragons afloat in the third quarter, briefly, with a 3-pointer at the 5:05 mark to trim Madison County’s lead to 30-25.
But it was all Madison County the rest of the way.
The Red Raiders rattled off seven-straight points to take a 37-25 edge. Jefferson never threatened from that point on.
“That kind of got them the lead where we couldn’t come back, but the truth is, we just weren’t ready to play all night long,” DuBose said.
Jefferson had acquitted itself well three days earlier, playing Stephens County down-to-the-wire in a 54-53 home loss on Jan. 17. DuBose said this continues a trend of following a strong effort with a poor one.
“All season long, if we play really hard one night, the next game that we play – whether if it’s the next game or three or four nights later – we tend to come out sluggish,” he said.
DuBose said a team relying on the significant playing minutes of multiple freshmen is simply experiencing the growing process.
“It’s part of growing up, but it is frustrating that we just haven’t learned how to do that yet,” he said. “But we’re young. We’ll get there.”
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons’ struggles add up in 16-point loss at Madison Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry