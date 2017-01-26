COMMERCDE - Felton Floyd Lewallen, 93, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017, in Hall County, Ga.
He was born in Banks County on April 28, 1923, the son of the late Henry and Imogene Rylee Lewallen. He was a member and deacon of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Commerce and was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Faye Ayers Lewallen.
He worked at Blue Bell for 45 years and later became janitor at Banks County High School, served as deacon for most of his life at Grove Level Baptist Church, and most recently at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Jean and Billy Parson, Cumming; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Paulette Lewallen, Commerce; grandsons and wives, Eric and Corey Parson, Cumming, Paul and Kim Lewallen, Commerce, Brad and Shelby Lewallen, Commerce; great-grandchildren, Ashley Lewallen, Amber Lewallen, Braison Lewallen, Alston Lewallen, Nikki Parson, October Parson, Kayla Lewallen, Cody Lewallen, Avery Lewallen and Brady Lewallen.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 11 a.m. in the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Blake Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 pm Friday, January 27, at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made at Mt. Olive Baptist Church at 190 Mt. Olive Church Rd., Commerce, GA 30529.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of the arrangements.
Felton Lewallen (01-25-17)
