Jimmy Newton (01-25-17)

Thursday, January 26. 2017
BRASELTON - Retired Marine Corps Gunny Sgt. Jimmie Rogers Newton, 85, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

Mr. Newton was born March 22, 1931, in Russellville, Ala., the son of Theodore Thomas Newton and Lydia Sims Newton. Mr. Newton served in the United State Marine Corps where he was a flight engineer and retired with 22 years of service to his country. He loved Ford Mustangs and bringing them back to life as usable vehicles. Mr. Newton was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Hough Newton; and a granddaughter, Chrissy Hough.

Survivors include his son, Roger Newton and wife Brenda, Braselton; stepson, John Hough and wife Rita, Leland, N.C.; stepdaughters, Lori Zagami and husband Chuck, Brookeville, Md., Cheryl Sekely and husband Andy, Columbia, Md.; brother Thomas Newton, Alabama; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the VFW Post 2391 6184 US-1, St. Augustine, FL 32086.

The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, January 27, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC at a later date.

Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
