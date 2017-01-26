Donald Seagraves Jr. (01-26-17)

Thursday, January 26. 2017
Donald Winn Seagraves, Jr., 58, died Thursday, January 26, 2017.

A native of Eufala, Ala., he was a son of the late Melissa Seagraves and Donald Winn Seagraves, Sr.

Donald worked in electrical sales for many years with Englewood, Allphase, J&S Electric, C.E.D., Thomas & Betts of Memphis and most recently, Georgia Metals in Danielsville. He was a single parent most of his life and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He also recovered from two serious illnesses in recent years, which was a sign of his determination and will to live.

Survivors include his longtime companion, Rhonda Hardesty; daughter, Sara Seagraves (Blake) Burton, Elberton and their children, Ethan and Blakely; stepson, Jonathon Hardesty, Athens; daughter, Meranda Moody, Commerce; sister, Hope (Wayne) Austin, Thomaston; nephew, Nash (Shelley) Austin and their children, Majors and Lucas; nephew, Drew Austin; and many other extended family members.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 28, at 3:30 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, EAST. Interment will be in Oconee Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:30 until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the services.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Old Website

