Auburn police officer resigns following arrest in domestic dispute

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Thursday, January 26. 2017
An Auburn police officer resigned Monday following his arrest in a domestic dispute at his home.

Officer Ernes Hadzic, of Winder, was arrested by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 17 and charged with simple battery, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, criminal damage to property and violation of oath by a public officer.

Auburn police chief Carl Moulder said he learned of Hadzic's arrest Friday and met with him Monday, when Hadzic resigned in lieu of termination.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.