Auburn police officer resigns following arrest in domestic dispute

An Auburn police officer resigned Monday following his arrest in a domestic dispute at his home.
Officer Ernes Hadzic, of Winder, was arrested by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 17 and charged with simple battery, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, criminal damage to property and violation of oath by a public officer.
Auburn police chief Carl Moulder said he learned of Hadzic's arrest Friday and met with him Monday, when Hadzic resigned in lieu of termination.
