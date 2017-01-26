Madison County BOC to meet Monday, Tuesday

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30, at the county government complex and then again Tuesday afternoon.
Agenda items for Monday include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors.
•Chairman’s report.
•Report from the Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority. (Marvin White)
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item.
•Consider selecting a commissioner to be on the Homestead Exemption Review Committee. (Lamar Dalton)
•Consider approval of 2017 beer and wine license for SZ Food Mart. (Chairman John Scarborough)
•Consider accepting right-of-way deed for Old Kincaid Road. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Consent agenda item — consider recreation department advisory board appointments: A. Darrell Woods (Chairman Scarborough); B. Chris Gunnells (Lee Allen); and C. Donna Adams (Jim Escoe)
•Consider revoking Kwik Chek’s 2017 beer and wine license. (Jim Escoe)
•Roads update.
•Urgent matters.
•Statements and remarks from citizens.
•Session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed).
BOC to hold ag meeting
The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, to discuss agricultural issues. The public is invited to attend and offer input.
