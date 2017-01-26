Raider wrestlers head to region

The high school career of one of Madison County’s best-ever wrestlers will soon come to a close. But what exactly is in store for Cody Bond in the next couple of weeks?
The senior standout sports a 38-1 record this year and is 146-7 for his career. He needs eight victories to break the Madison County High School wins record. But Bond has more to seek than just school records. He has a state title to pursue. The senior has finished second twice in the state and won the state crown as a sophomore.
The Region 8-AAAA individual tournament is set for Saturday morning at Stephens County. East state sectionals will be held Feb. 3-4 at Jefferson High School. And the state finals will be held Feb. 9-11 in Macon.
“It’s a lot of pressure,” said MCHS coach Richie Houston. “He’s just got to make it happen and do what he does. It’s not what the other guy does. It’s what you do.”
Houston said Bond has exhibited the “total package” for a wrestler during his high school career.
“He’s got the mental toughness, he gets his weight right, he’s disciplined, he’s good in the classroom, he lives life right and is grounded in faith,” said Houston. “He’s done everything. He’s just got to wrestle and let the cards fall where they do.”
Bond and other MCHS wrestlers are coming off some good performances during the final week of the regular season.
Madison County wrestlers lost close matches to 6-A power Dacula last Wednesday and fell to 6-A Duluth 39-33. Raider wrestlers going 2-0 included Cody Bond, Rowan Smith, Hamilton Cooper Lauden Ernest.
Those going 1-1 were Heath Sexton, Jashieus Maddox and Austin Kerns.
Out of 18 matches, the team only lost four, giving opponents 30 points in forfeits but still losing by only a few points.
“Rowan Smith won a tough overtime match against Duluth and had tough 4-3 win over Dacula, earning our ‘Gut Check Award’ for the week,” said Houston. “Hamilton Cooper earned a lot of respect with a come from behind pin against a stout Dacula opponent.”
The Raiders traveled to Elberton Saturday and Bond was victorious again, winning the 138-lb. weight class, going 3-0 and defeating a state runner-up from South Carolina 10-0 in the finals. Smith finished third in the 126-lb. weight class, going 4-1 on the day and getting two wins in overtime.
Three other wrestlers also nearly placed. Sexton was 1-2 on the day, while Cooper and Ernest were 2-2.
Raider wrestlers head to region
