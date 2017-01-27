BOC seeks to hear from citizens who want to serve

Members of the Madison County Board of Commissioners want to hear from any citizens interested in serving on local boards and committees.
Commissioners said vacancies could come open on any of the following boards:
•Board of assessors, current terms expire December 2017.
•Industrial development and building authority, members serve at the discretion of the BOC.
•Library board of trustees, current term expires June 2017.
•Planning commission, current terms expire December 2017.
•Recreation board, members serve at the discretion of the BOC.
•Senior center advisory council, serve at the members’ discretion.
For more information, call the county clerk’s office at 706-795-6300.
